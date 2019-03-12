Analysts Anticipate NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.09 Billion

Analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) will post sales of $2.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.08 billion and the highest is $2.11 billion. NXP Semiconductors posted sales of $2.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full year sales of $8.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.75 billion to $9.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.27 billion to $10.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NXP Semiconductors.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 15.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Nomura raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Mizuho downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.07.

Shares of NXPI stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.45. 60,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,629,301. The company has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.16. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $124.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loews Corp purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,789 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth about $651,000. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $8,540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

