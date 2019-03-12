Analysts Anticipate Covanta Holding Corp (CVA) to Post -$0.13 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) will report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Covanta’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.03). Covanta reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Covanta will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Covanta.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). Covanta had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Covanta from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Covanta in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Covanta in a research report on Monday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of Covanta stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.77. 1,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,265. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.50, a PEG ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05. Covanta has a 52-week low of $12.92 and a 52-week high of $18.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,000.00%.

In other Covanta news, EVP Castro Michael Joseph De bought 10,000 shares of Covanta stock in a transaction on Friday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.36 per share, for a total transaction of $133,600.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,008 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,186.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Covanta by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 57,826 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 21,750 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Covanta by 6.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,146,449 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,880,000 after buying an additional 130,657 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Covanta by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,979,079 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $178,410,000 after purchasing an additional 133,161 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in Covanta by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 41,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in Covanta by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 117,310 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 39,785 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

