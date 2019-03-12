Analysts Anticipate Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) to Post -$1.02 EPS

Equities analysts expect Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) to post earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.82). Avis Budget Group reported earnings per share of ($0.74) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $4.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $5.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 64.99%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAR shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of CAR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,771. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Avis Budget Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.63 and a fifty-two week high of $50.88.

In related news, major shareholder Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 4,189,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.33 per share, with a total value of $148,007,969.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael K. Tucker sold 4,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $170,258.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,163. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,775,000 after purchasing an additional 68,696 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 7,427.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,582 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,764,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000,000 after purchasing an additional 35,872 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 2,182.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,552,000.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,450 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 925 dealer-operated and 450 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

