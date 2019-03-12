Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 157.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,699 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 166,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 13,814 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Amkor Technology in the third quarter worth $140,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Amkor Technology in the third quarter worth $13,156,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Amkor Technology in the third quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,119,000 after purchasing an additional 20,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $11.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.92.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Amkor Technology news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 17,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $164,623.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $150,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $187,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,087.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 57.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

