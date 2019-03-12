American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) updated its first quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.29-0.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.40.

NASDAQ APEI traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.67. The stock had a trading volume of 82,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,129. The company has a market cap of $538.21 million, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58. American Public Education has a one year low of $26.37 and a one year high of $46.15.

Get American Public Education alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Public Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Public Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Public Education from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.25.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/12/american-public-education-apei-updates-q1-2019-earnings-guidance.html.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.