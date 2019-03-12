American International Group Inc. Increases Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC)

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 1,169.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,683,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,235,862 shares during the period. Omnicom Group makes up 1.7% of American International Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. American International Group Inc. owned about 2.54% of Omnicom Group worth $416,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 197,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,144,000 after purchasing an additional 60,742 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $75.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $65.85 and a one year high of $78.75.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.74%.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $37,021.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leonard S. Coleman, Jr. sold 2,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $192,339.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Macquarie set a $76.00 price objective on Omnicom Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.60.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/12/american-international-group-inc-increases-stake-in-omnicom-group-inc-omc.html.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. The company offers a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. Its services comprises advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communication, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and instore design services.

Read More: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.