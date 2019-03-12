American International Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,278 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,180 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $21,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 565 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 490 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Ezra Y. Yacob sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total value of $235,862.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,486,528.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $291,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,795,863.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on EOG. ValuEngine raised EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. TD Securities cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.32.

Shares of EOG opened at $86.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. EOG Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $82.04 and a 52 week high of $133.53. The company has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.34.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy exploration company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.10). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 30.90%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 15.88%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

