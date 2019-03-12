Ameri (AMRH) Shares Down 5.1%

Ameri Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMRH) fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.37. 3,545,158 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 2,662,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ameri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $16.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.77.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ameri stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Ameri Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMRH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 241,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.61% of Ameri at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMERI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides SAP cloud and digital enterprise services worldwide. The company offers cloud services, including public, private, and hybrid SAP cloud services, as well as SAP HANA cloud migration and cloud automation solutions. It also provides digital services, such as Simple Advance Planning and Optimization mobile solution, a mobile application that offers sales professionals with real-time collaboration capabilities and customer data on their mobile devices; SAP IBP mobile app, which enables the real-time management and analysis of sales and operations planning related data from mobile devices; and robotic process automation that leverages the capability of artificially intelligent software agents for business process automation, as well as for reporting and analysis, and deliver insights into business functions by translating large data into structured reports.

