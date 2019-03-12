Alteryx Inc (AYX) Director Kimberly Alexy Sells 7,000 Shares

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Director Kimberly Alexy sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE AYX traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.06. The stock had a trading volume of 739,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,634. Alteryx Inc has a 52-week low of $30.45 and a 52-week high of $79.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -380.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.59 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. Alteryx’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alteryx Inc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AYX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut Alteryx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.75 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Alteryx in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Raymond James downgraded Alteryx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Alteryx by 57.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Alteryx by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after buying an additional 6,898 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Alteryx by 29.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 12,034 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx during the third quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alteryx during the third quarter worth $140,000. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models to production; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository.

