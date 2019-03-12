Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) Given Buy Rating at Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) in a research note released on Friday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Allogene Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Allogene Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO opened at $28.26 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $35.55.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. VV Manager LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,853,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,492,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,011,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,574,000. Finally, venBio Select Advisor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,753,000. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent.

