Alliance Mining (ALM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Shares of Alliance Mining Corp (CVE:ALM) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 10000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and a P/E ratio of -1.54.

Alliance Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Red Rice Lake property comprising 4 non-contiguous claims covering an area of 801 hectares located in the Bissett Gold Mine Camp in Manitoba.

