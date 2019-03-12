Akoustis Technologies Inc (AKTS) Receives $9.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AKTS shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Akoustis Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on Akoustis Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities lowered Akoustis Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 7th.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AKTS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.13. 3,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,180. The company has a quick ratio of 16.79, a current ratio of 16.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Akoustis Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $9.50.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 134.31% and a negative net margin of 2,327.82%. The company had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.42 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

Featured Story: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.