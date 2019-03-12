Media headlines about Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) have been trending somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Airbus earned a media sentiment score of -1.47 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Airbus’ score:

Get Airbus alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on EADSF shares. Oddo Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EADSF opened at $127.51 on Tuesday. Airbus has a 52 week low of $91.00 and a 52 week high of $129.77.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Airbus (EADSF) Getting Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Shows” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/12/airbus-eadsf-getting-somewhat-critical-press-coverage-analysis-shows.html.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE, through its subsidiaries, provides aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.