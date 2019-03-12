Aeron Price Tops $0.36 on Exchanges (ARN)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Aeron token can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00009331 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, IDEX, Gate.io and Coinrail. Aeron has a total market capitalization of $6.56 million and $10.17 million worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aeron has traded up 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Aeron

Aeron’s genesis date was August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aeron

Aeron can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Gate.io, IDEX, Kucoin, IDAX, Kuna, Mercatox, Coinrail, HitBTC, Radar Relay, Bit-Z and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

