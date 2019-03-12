Aergo (AERGO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.60 Million

Aergo (CURRENCY:AERGO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Aergo token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00003034 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit and GOPAX. In the last seven days, Aergo has traded up 47.4% against the dollar. Aergo has a total market capitalization of $3.60 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007924 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00388065 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025709 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.91 or 0.01681319 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00229433 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005036 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 160% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00001833 BTC.

About Aergo

Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,299,609 tokens. Aergo’s official website is www.aergo.io . Aergo’s official message board is medium.com/aergo . Aergo’s official Twitter account is @AERGO_IO . The Reddit community for Aergo is /r/Aergo_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aergo Token Trading

Aergo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, GOPAX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

