Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stake in Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,042 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Genesis Energy worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GEL. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 215,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 28,350 shares in the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,965,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 284,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 25.2% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 590,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,039,000 after purchasing an additional 118,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

GEL stock opened at $22.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $25.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.75 and a beta of 1.40.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $689.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.73%. This is a boost from Genesis Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 30th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -2,750.00%.

In other news, VP Chad Anthony Landry purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.75 per share, for a total transaction of $197,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep-water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

