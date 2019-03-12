Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 581 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PacWest Bancorp to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Raymond James set a $46.00 price target on PacWest Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised PacWest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.56.

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $38.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.55. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $31.16 and a 1 year high of $55.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $295.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.05 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 35.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/12/advisors-asset-management-inc-buys-581-shares-of-pacwest-bancorp-pacw.html.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Further Reading: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.