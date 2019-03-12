Advisor Group Inc. Sells 3,319 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN)

Advisor Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,870 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,319 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 562.0% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 18,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $249,699.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 667,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,000,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Neumeyer sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $822,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 356,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,889,191.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,577 shares of company stock worth $1,116,158. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HBAN. Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

