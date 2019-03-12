Advisor Group Inc. Sells 18,845 Shares of Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (KORS)

Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KORS) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,602 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock after selling 18,845 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Michael Kors were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KORS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Michael Kors by 2,597.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,275,681 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154,239 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Michael Kors by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,155,701 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $627,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,109 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Michael Kors by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,564,075 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $861,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,136 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Michael Kors by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,373,852 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $368,432,000 after acquiring an additional 835,011 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Michael Kors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,393,000. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KORS. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Michael Kors in a research report on Friday, November 16th. UBS Group downgraded Michael Kors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Macquarie started coverage on Michael Kors in a research note on Monday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Michael Kors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Michael Kors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.21.

NYSE KORS opened at $44.69 on Tuesday. Michael Kors Holdings Ltd has a 1-year low of $35.68 and a 1-year high of $75.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

About Michael Kors

Michael Kors Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

