ADMA Biologics Inc (ADMA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.42.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADMA. Maxim Group set a $12.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics and gave the company a “buy adma” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics and gave the stock a “buy adma” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,810 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADMA stock opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $186.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.88. ADMA Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

