Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACHN) Shares Sold by Tekla Capital Management LLC

Tekla Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 318,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 145,928 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Achillion Pharmaceuticals were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 13,706 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 122,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 20,450 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,756,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 22,478 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACHN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.83. The stock had a trading volume of 10,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,476. Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $4.34. The firm has a market cap of $392.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 2.39.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACHN. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for immune system disorders in the United States. Its lead drug candidate includes ACH-4471, an inhibitor of factor D that is Phase II clinical trials for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3 glomerulopathy.

