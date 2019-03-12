Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 13,228 Shares of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (TYPE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) by 54.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,223 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,228 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Monotype Imaging were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Monotype Imaging by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,655,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,638,000 after purchasing an additional 497,631 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Monotype Imaging by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 851,472 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,200,000 after purchasing an additional 298,263 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Monotype Imaging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,444,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Monotype Imaging by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,020,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,608,000 after purchasing an additional 200,270 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Monotype Imaging by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,513,081 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,564,000 after purchasing an additional 109,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

TYPE stock opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $812.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.99.

Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. Monotype Imaging had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.116 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Monotype Imaging’s payout ratio is 58.97%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TYPE. BidaskClub upgraded Monotype Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monotype Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Monotype Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

About Monotype Imaging

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com.

