Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $142,000 in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 924 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,161.8% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 121,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,632,000 after buying an additional 112,000 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 81,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,184,000 after buying an additional 6,529 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 14,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,800 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total transaction of $4,789,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,087,473.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 6,716 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $1,147,227.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 122,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,902,560.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 174,822 shares of company stock valued at $27,956,267. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW opened at $173.56 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a one year low of $123.00 and a one year high of $178.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The company had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.38.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

