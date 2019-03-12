Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,914 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,252,475 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,423,352,000 after buying an additional 8,364,557 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 154,818,850 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,155,078,000 after buying an additional 5,375,340 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,818,850 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,155,078,000 after buying an additional 5,375,340 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 896.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,109,615 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 4,596,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22,112.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,426,078 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,771,000 after buying an additional 2,415,156 shares in the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $12.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.22. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $19.70. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 2.20.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 7,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $85,981.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,138.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in the United States, Indonesia, Peru, and Chile. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde and El Abra mines in South America.

