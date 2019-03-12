Abundance Wealth Counselors Purchases New Position in iShares US Technology ETF (IYW)

Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000. iShares US Technology ETF comprises 0.2% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,833,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 236,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,809,000 after acquiring an additional 147,319 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $980,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 551,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,030,000 after acquiring an additional 42,336 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 247.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after acquiring an additional 32,076 shares during the period.

Shares of IYW opened at $185.90 on Tuesday. iShares US Technology ETF has a one year low of $148.42 and a one year high of $196.97.

iShares US Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

