Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc (IAF) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN IAF traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $5.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,647. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $6.60.

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

