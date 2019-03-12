7,675 Shares in First Financial Bankshares Inc (FFIN) Acquired by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,675 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 5,809.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. 54.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FFIN. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. BidaskClub downgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Financial Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $60.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.11. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $66.83.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The business had revenue of $97.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.87 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 38.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

