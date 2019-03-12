$752.00 Million in Sales Expected for Visteon Corp (VC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) will post sales of $752.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $842.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $716.00 million. Visteon reported sales of $814.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full-year sales of $2.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Visteon.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Visteon from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Longbow Research set a $110.00 target price on shares of Visteon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Barclays set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Visteon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Visteon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.67.

Shares of NYSE:VC traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.27. 40,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,368. Visteon has a 1-year low of $56.59 and a 1-year high of $139.45.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Visteon by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,751,000 after acquiring an additional 7,569 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Visteon by 18.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,209,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $205,263,000 after acquiring an additional 340,608 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visteon during the fourth quarter worth $6,378,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Visteon by 42.7% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 252,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,422,000 after acquiring an additional 75,387 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Visteon by 31.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,461 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

