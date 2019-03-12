$724.24 Million in Sales Expected for Kirby Co. (KEX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) will announce sales of $724.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Kirby’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $730.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $708.60 million. Kirby reported sales of $741.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Kirby will report full-year sales of $3.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kirby.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $721.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.14 million. Kirby had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 5.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KEX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Kirby in a research report on Friday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.40 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Kirby from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kirby from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.28.

NYSE:KEX opened at $72.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. Kirby has a 12 month low of $60.63 and a 12 month high of $94.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In related news, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $46,796.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 8,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $605,832.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,876 shares of company stock valued at $2,081,911. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEX. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 87.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,700,947 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $468,902,000 after buying an additional 2,653,183 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 1,431.0% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 881,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $72,526,000 after buying an additional 824,181 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,998,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the third quarter worth approximately $47,952,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,054,000. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. It operates in two segments, Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kirby (KEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.