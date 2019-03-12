7,167 Shares in Linde PLC (LIN) Purchased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 48.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Matthew J. White sold 7,749 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.99, for a total transaction of $1,278,507.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Wood sold 1,800 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $284,454.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Linde in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Linde in a report on Thursday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.20.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.04. 17,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724,427. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $145.95 and a 1-year high of $176.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, acetylene, shielding gases, and noble gases, as well as develops and distributes procedures and systems for gas applications.

