$692.20 Million in Sales Expected for Middleby Corp (MIDD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) will post sales of $692.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Middleby’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $677.00 million and the highest is $707.40 million. Middleby reported sales of $584.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Middleby will report full-year sales of $2.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Middleby.

Get Middleby alerts:

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $756.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.69 million. Middleby had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MIDD shares. TheStreet downgraded Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. BidaskClub lowered Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Seaport Global Securities raised Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird raised Middleby from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Middleby to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.80.

NASDAQ:MIDD traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $127.78. 19,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.90. Middleby has a 52-week low of $96.65 and a 52-week high of $134.02.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Middleby in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,832,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Middleby by 24.3% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby in the third quarter valued at about $710,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby in the third quarter valued at about $815,000.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers cooking and warming equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Middleby (MIDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.