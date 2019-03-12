676 Shares in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (DHIL) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 676 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,707,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 57.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DHIL traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $138.01. 79 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,168. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.01 and a 52 week high of $212.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.71.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The asset manager reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $34.45 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th.

In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, Director Roderick H. Dillon, Jr. sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.78, for a total transaction of $418,028.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,756,445.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roderick H. Dillon, Jr. sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,341 shares in the company, valued at $12,694,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

