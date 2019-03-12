$59.34 Million in Sales Expected for Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) will post sales of $59.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Varonis Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $60.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $59.10 million. Varonis Systems posted sales of $53.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Varonis Systems will report full year sales of $300.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $298.70 million to $302.15 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $340.18 million, with estimates ranging from $334.02 million to $348.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Varonis Systems.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.02% and a negative net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $87.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.33 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.48.

Shares of VRNS traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.11. 35,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,641. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $48.67 and a 52-week high of $83.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.26 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total value of $1,641,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 33.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,630,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,659,000 after buying an additional 661,763 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 33.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,630,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,659,000 after purchasing an additional 661,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,020,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,020,000 after purchasing an additional 49,804 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 19.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 883,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,701,000 after buying an additional 146,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 9,878.9% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 662,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,498,000 after buying an additional 655,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Varonis Systems (VRNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.