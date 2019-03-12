58.com (WUBA) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 58.com (NYSE:WUBA) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “58.com Inc. operates online marketplace serving local merchants and consumers in China. It offers housing rental, recruitment, second-hand product, travel, catering, entertainment, and group-buying information. 58.com Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WUBA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of 58.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $84.00 price objective on shares of 58.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of 58.com from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut 58.com to a sell rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Macquarie cut 58.com from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.25.

Shares of WUBA stock opened at $62.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.69. 58.com has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $89.90.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The information services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $525.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.09 million. 58.com had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that 58.com will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 58.com by 433.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of 58.com in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of 58.com in the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of 58.com in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 58.com in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

58.com Inc operates online classifieds and listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; and Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform.

