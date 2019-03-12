5,172 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (VSS) Purchased by Vivaldi Capital Management LLC

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VSS. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 354.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,550,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,107 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,953,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,864 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,549,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 570.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 240,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,789,000 after acquiring an additional 204,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 690,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,490,000 after acquiring an additional 190,649 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VSS traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.74. The stock had a trading volume of 43,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,286. Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $90.89 and a 12-month high of $122.43.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/12/5172-shares-in-vanguard-ftse-all-world-ex-us-small-cap-etf-vss-purchased-by-vivaldi-capital-management-llc.html.

Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Further Reading: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.