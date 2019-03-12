3M Co (MMM) Position Decreased by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,116 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in 3M by 17,350.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,897,007 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 26,742,875 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in 3M by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,042,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $851,879,000 after purchasing an additional 430,262 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in 3M by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,681,574 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $565,048,000 after purchasing an additional 31,448 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,112,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $445,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in 3M by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,899,813 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $400,289,000 after purchasing an additional 91,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (down previously from $230.00) on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on 3M from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.57.

In related news, EVP Joaquin Delgado sold 4,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.30, for a total value of $1,015,148.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,807,494.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 4,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.34, for a total value of $942,472.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,783,345.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,551 shares of company stock worth $14,335,468. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $207.22. 13,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,245,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.29. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $176.87 and a 1 year high of $243.10. The stock has a market cap of $118.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.06.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.03. 3M had a return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. 3M’s payout ratio is 55.07%.

3M announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 13th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the conglomerate to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/12/3m-co-mmm-position-decreased-by-telemus-capital-llc.html.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.