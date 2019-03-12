354 Shares in Alexander’s, Inc. (ALX) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Alexander’s during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Alexander’s by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alexander’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Alexander’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Alexander’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALX traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $363.77. 470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,011. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $295.75 and a 12-month high of $401.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 15.72 and a current ratio of 15.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 25th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander's, Inc (NYSE: ALX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT), incorporated in Delaware, engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping its properties. We are managed by, and our properties are leased and developed by, Vornado Realty Trust (Vornado) (NYSE: VNO). We have seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

