309 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) Acquired by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $1,042,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $972,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Booking by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,136,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $5.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,704.20. 217,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,120. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,606.27 and a fifty-two week high of $2,228.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $22.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.39 by $3.10. Booking had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $16.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BKNG. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Booking from $2,050.00 to $1,900.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Booking from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Booking has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,157.70.

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,715.00, for a total value of $428,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gillian Tans sold 294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total value of $498,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 838 shares of company stock worth $1,455,298. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “309 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) Acquired by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/12/309-shares-in-booking-holdings-inc-bkng-acquired-by-thoroughbred-financial-services-llc.html.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.