$290.87 Million in Sales Expected for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) will announce $290.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $288.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $300.30 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties posted sales of $244.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $303.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.12 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 32.16%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 11th. BidaskClub raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.90.

GLPI traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.70. 64,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $38.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.53%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.49 per share, for a total transaction of $36,490.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 33,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,415. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Scott Urdang bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.27 per share, for a total transaction of $171,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 81,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,146.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $353,840. 5.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 30,677,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,081,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,357 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,296,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $494,235,000 after purchasing an additional 259,437 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 10,429,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,656,000 after purchasing an additional 31,324 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,081,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $144,296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

