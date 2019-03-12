28,344 Shares in Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) Acquired by Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,344 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CKW Financial Group raised its position in Juniper Networks by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Juniper Networks by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,791 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 32,005 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,592 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 55,849 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bikash Koley sold 7,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $177,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $279,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,033 shares of company stock valued at $698,957. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Juniper Networks to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

JNPR stock opened at $26.17 on Tuesday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $30.80. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The network equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.94%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

