2,629 Shares in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS) Acquired by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 376.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Kathleen T. Thompson sold 8,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.86, for a total value of $906,386.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,870.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian T. Shea acquired 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $101.43 per share, for a total transaction of $29,414.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,590.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 291,324 shares of company stock worth $31,527,733. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Barclays started coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.70.

NYSE FIS traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.29. 10,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52-week low of $93.71 and a 52-week high of $110.83. The company has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.77.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The information technology services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Servcs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is 24.47%.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

