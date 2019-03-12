$216.43 Million in Sales Expected for ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD) This Quarter

Analysts expect ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) to post $216.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for ABIOMED’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $209.90 million and the highest is $217.95 million. ABIOMED posted sales of $174.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that ABIOMED will report full-year sales of $778.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $767.90 million to $780.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $983.52 million, with estimates ranging from $969.40 million to $995.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ABIOMED.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $200.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.60 million.

ABMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of ABIOMED in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 18th. BidaskClub upgraded ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. ABIOMED currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.00.

ABMD stock traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $321.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,477. ABIOMED has a 12 month low of $274.02 and a 12 month high of $459.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.41, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.38.

In other ABIOMED news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 19,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.28, for a total value of $6,985,634.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 212,943 shares in the company, valued at $74,589,674.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David M. Weber sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.47, for a total value of $8,435,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,882,607.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,928 shares of company stock worth $26,515,812 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 57.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 44,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,838,000 after buying an additional 16,025 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 98.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,169 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 4.9% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 6.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 142,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,141,000 after buying an additional 8,074 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 7.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,781 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

