$20.97 Million in Sales Expected for Capstone Turbine Co. (CPST) This Quarter

Analysts expect Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) to post $20.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capstone Turbine’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.50 million and the highest is $22.40 million. Capstone Turbine posted sales of $21.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Capstone Turbine will report full year sales of $82.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $79.90 million to $83.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $102.57 million, with estimates ranging from $98.40 million to $105.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Capstone Turbine.

Get Capstone Turbine alerts:

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Capstone Turbine had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 57.76%. The company had revenue of $18.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.33 million.

CPST has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Capstone Turbine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Capstone Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Capstone Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capstone Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Capstone Turbine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.05.

Shares of CPST stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.83. 212,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,413. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Capstone Turbine has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $58.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Capstone Turbine by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,076,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 27,420 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Capstone Turbine by 34.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,504,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 385,720 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Capstone Turbine by 9.3% in the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 750,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 63,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Capstone Turbine by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 31,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Capstone Turbine by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 459,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 40,188 shares in the last quarter. 12.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capstone Turbine

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capstone Turbine (CPST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.