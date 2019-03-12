$2.05 EPS Expected for Harris Co. (HRS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) to announce $2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Harris’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.99. Harris reported earnings per share of $1.67 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harris will report full year earnings of $7.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.88 to $8.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $9.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Harris.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Harris had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 13.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HRS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of Harris in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Barclays upgraded Harris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $189.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Harris from $170.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.33.

In related news, SVP Robert L. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of Harris stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total value of $6,346,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,918 shares in the company, valued at $10,141,229.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Harris during the fourth quarter worth about $124,367,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Harris during the fourth quarter worth about $150,507,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Harris during the fourth quarter worth about $580,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Harris during the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Harris by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Harris stock traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.34. The company had a trading volume of 987,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,726. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. Harris has a 52-week low of $123.24 and a 52-week high of $175.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Harris’s payout ratio is 42.15%.

About Harris

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

