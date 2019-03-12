1st Source Co. (SRCE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.45 Million

Analysts expect that 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) will report sales of $79.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for 1st Source’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $79.50 million and the lowest is $79.40 million. 1st Source posted sales of $74.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that 1st Source will report full year sales of $323.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $320.40 million to $326.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $338.95 million, with estimates ranging from $336.10 million to $341.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for 1st Source.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $80.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.90 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 11.16%.

SRCE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

NASDAQ:SRCE traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.56. The company had a trading volume of 39,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,108. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. 1st Source has a 12-month low of $38.44 and a 12-month high of $59.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 1st. 1st Source’s payout ratio is 34.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRCE. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in 1st Source by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,028,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in 1st Source by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 9,582 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in 1st Source by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in 1st Source during the 3rd quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in 1st Source by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. 70.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

