$193.00 Million in Sales Expected for Evolent Health Inc (EVH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) to post $193.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $194.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $190.90 million. Evolent Health reported sales of $144.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full-year sales of $838.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $814.40 million to $850.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $962.70 million, with estimates ranging from $940.60 million to $990.52 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.66 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 9.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EVH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.54.

Shares of EVH stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,098,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,287. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Evolent Health has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $29.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -35.69 and a beta of 1.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,642,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,038,000 after purchasing an additional 288,195 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,713,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,264,000 after purchasing an additional 439,172 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,713,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,264,000 after purchasing an additional 439,172 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,668,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,130,000 after purchasing an additional 96,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,801,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,839,000 after purchasing an additional 369,940 shares in the last quarter.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

