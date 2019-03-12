19,218 Shares in Aircastle Limited (AYR) Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 19,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Aircastle by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Aircastle by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aircastle by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 323,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. raised its stake in shares of Aircastle by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 13,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aircastle by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 100,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AYR. TheStreet upgraded Aircastle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered Aircastle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Aircastle in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

In related news, insider Michael Kriedberg sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $715,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,795.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AYR traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.74. Aircastle Limited has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $23.14.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $292.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.86 million. Aircastle had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 27.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aircastle Limited will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Aircastle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.85%.

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. The company also invests in other aviation assets. As of December 31, 2017, its aircraft portfolio comprised 236 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 43 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

