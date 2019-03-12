18,021 Shares in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (UVE) Purchased by Kepos Capital LP

Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000. Kepos Capital LP owned approximately 0.05% of Universal Insurance at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Universal Insurance by 2.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 349,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,967,000 after buying an additional 8,216 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Insurance by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Insurance by 51.0% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 773,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,556,000 after buying an additional 261,385 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in Universal Insurance by 14.7% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 52,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 6,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA increased its holdings in Universal Insurance by 216.0% in the third quarter. AXA now owns 98,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after buying an additional 67,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

In other Universal Insurance news, insider Jon Springer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $268,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 478,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,312,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly D. Campos sold 4,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $188,041.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,610 shares of company stock worth $724,522. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UVE stock opened at $31.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.32. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.30 and a 1 year high of $50.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/12/18021-shares-in-universal-insurance-holdings-inc-uve-purchased-by-kepos-capital-lp.html.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company primarily offers personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also underwrites homeowner's multi-peril insurance; and fire, commercial multi-peril, and other liability lines of business.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.