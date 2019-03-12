13,600 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Purchased by Spring Creek Investment Management LLC

Spring Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 13,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000. Philip Morris International comprises 0.8% of Spring Creek Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,890,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,694,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,211 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 118,890,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,694,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,211 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 46,383,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613,349 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 325.0% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,897,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,039,000 after purchasing an additional 25,922,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,865,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,960 shares in the last quarter. 73.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on PM. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Sunday, February 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $100.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.86.

In other news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total value of $4,238,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 844,901 shares in the company, valued at $71,613,808.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PM stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.91. 1,457,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,443,440. The firm has a market cap of $135.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.67 and a 1-year high of $108.57.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 76.82%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.41%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “13,600 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Purchased by Spring Creek Investment Management LLC” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/12/13600-shares-in-philip-morris-international-inc-pm-purchased-by-spring-creek-investment-management-llc.html.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.