$12.76 Million in Sales Expected for Gaia Inc (GAIA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) will announce $12.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gaia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.58 million to $12.94 million. Gaia posted sales of $9.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Gaia will report full-year sales of $55.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $55.47 million to $56.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $74.34 million, with estimates ranging from $68.40 million to $80.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gaia.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). Gaia had a negative return on equity of 29.95% and a negative net margin of 70.92%. The business had revenue of $12.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.08 million.

GAIA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Gaia to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. B. Riley set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Gaia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaia by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Gaia by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Gaia by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Gaia by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Gaia by 146.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAIA traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $9.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,754. Gaia has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.01.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscribers worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

